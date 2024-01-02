Vacancies to be filled as ScotRail goes full steam ahead with recruitment drive

Train operator ScotRail is steaming into 2024 with scores of vacancies set to be filled as part of its biggest recruitment drive in years.

ScotRail is currently recruiting staff across its network. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

More than 200 new members of staff have been recruited by the company since August, including 34 catering staff hired across the network; more than 30 engineers and 100 new frontline staff members to offer enhanced customer service and to support revenue protection.

Almost 30 new conductors have also passed through training to support the operator’s service reliability.

This activity is set to continue in the new year with a focus on employing more conductors in January, as well as many other roles.

ScotRail expects to recruit a further 160 people in roles including drivers, conductors, ticket examiners and engineers, before the end of March 2024.

Julie Dale, ScotRail HR director, said: “This is a very exciting time for ScotRail and we are looking forward to building on a fantastic few months of recruitment, by filling even more roles in the New Year. Our team has been working flat out to recruit candidates for some of the best jobs in Scotland. But we won’t be stopping there, and we will be providing more people with the fantastic opportunity to secure a career in the railway industry in the weeks and months ahead.

"These high value jobs, ranging from train drivers to travel-safe officers tackling anti-social behaviour, boost the Scottish economy and provide an overall higher quality of service to our customers.”