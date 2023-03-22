Update: Plans to create new sports pavilion for Polmont's Little Kerse facility
An application had been lodged with Falkirk Council to construct a new sports pavilion at a popular leisure facility.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT
Sam McLeod lodged the application with the local authority on December 23 last year – which was validated on Monday, January 9 – to create the pavilion at Little Kerse Leisure Ltd, Grange Road, Polmont, just outside Grangemouth.
The application, which had a determination deadline of March 8, 2023, was listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers but was withdrawn
on Wednesday, March 22.