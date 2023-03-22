News you can trust since 1845
Update: Plans to create new sports pavilion for Polmont's Little Kerse facility

An application had been lodged with Falkirk Council to construct a new sports pavilion at a popular leisure facility.

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT

Sam McLeod lodged the application with the local authority on December 23 last year – which was validated on Monday, January 9 – to create the pavilion at Little Kerse Leisure Ltd, Grange Road, Polmont, just outside Grangemouth.

The application, which had a determination deadline of March 8, 2023, was listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers but was withdrawn

on Wednesday, March 22.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
