Update on work around Denny Co-op after Storm Eowyn damage

A street in the heart of Denny remains closed after the collapse of a building during Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gable end of Denny Co-op in Stirling Street was badly damaged on the morning of January 24 as the country was battered by winds up to 100mph.

At the time of the collapse the shop was closed and no-one was in the building.

There were no injuries reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denny Co-op was badly damaged during Storm Eowyn high winds on January 24. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, Stirling Street remains closed off from Denny Cross to Davies Row.

Councillor Paul Garner updated residents at the weekend saying there had been “some back and forth” between the Co-op owners, a structural engineer and contractor regarding a shoring design.

He said: “The purpose of these works is to secure the building, enable site clearance and allow one lane on Stirling Street to be reopened.

"The Contractor has advised me that the structural engineer’s shoring design should be ready for final approval early this week. All going well they hope to start works on Wednesday, February 12 and expect to complete the temporary works/reopen one lane on Stirling Street within two days from starting works on site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gable end of the building in Stirling Street was completely destroyed. Pic: Michael Gillen

Acknowledging the road impact was impacting on the community, he added: “I apologise we are unable to give any further or firm information, however I am satisfied that the contractor and owner are doing all they can under difficult circumstances.

"I appreciate this isn’t a comfort to the local businesses and residents who are affected by the road closure, but we are trying to press matters as far as we can, while being sympathetic of the situation.

"The overarching priority at the moment is to ensure the safety of the public and until these temporary works are complete, we cannot allow the road to be reopened.”

A spokesperson for the Co-op tonight said: “Following the collapse of part of the building during the extreme weather conditions, our teams are working with the council, third party contractors and structural engineers to ensure the property is structurally safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But local residents have questioned the state of the upper floor of the building that collapsed, while others are unhappy about the impact of the road closure on elderly and disabled residents in the area.