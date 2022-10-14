Unite confirmed its members at ADL have now accepted a significantly improved wage offer, meaning that upcoming strike action is now off.

The union stated workers have given the thumbs up to a 7.7 per cent pay offer – nearly double what the company had initially put on the table.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary. said: “By standing together, Unite's members at ADL have nearly doubled their pay deal. They have accepted this improvement so the planned strikes are now off.

Unite released updated information on the proposed strike action at ADL

"Unite is determined to improve the jobs, pay and conditions of our members and this pay deal at ADL confirms our determination to achieve this goal.”

Unite represents over 400 coach builders and spray painters at ADL. The company has also made a commitment to introduce a new bonus structure next year.

Unite members at ADL overwhelmingly backed industrial action in August and have been engaged in action following the rejection of an initial four per pay offer by the bus manufacturing company.

Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite is pleased to have secured a wage deal for our members at ADL. Our members stood strong and forced the employer back to the negotiating table.

"We have also secured a number of further commitments from ADL, including a new bonus structure, which will further boost take home pay.”