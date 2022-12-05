Hannigan Hotels Ltd lodged the application on April 2 to demolish the Hotel Cladhan, in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk, with the aim of constructing 36 flats and associated parking at the location.

However, the proposal was withdrawn on Friday, December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning documents stated: “The proposal represents a unique opportunity to repurpose a site severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition it has long been known the eastern end of the town centre has required new investment and reinvigoration.

Plans had been lodged to demolish the Hotel Cladhan

"With the addition of a new Lidl store and the additional properties within this proposal, these can be seen as shoots of potential to increase sustainable footfall which in turn can be a benefit to the town centre."With an ever increasing demand for affordable housing the proposal can go some way to providing much needed quality accommodation for a wide range of needs.”

Earlier in the year Hannigan Hotels owner Douglas Hannigan told The Falkirk Herald the company had taken the decision to demolish the Cladhan because it believed the future demand for accommodation would be far lower.

Advertisement Hide Ad