Update on plans to create glamping location in the Falkirk Council area
A proposal had been lodged with Falkirk Council to create a brand new glamping location in the local authority area.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:02pm
Blair Martin’s application, validated by planners on Tuesday, October 25, sought to construct three glamping cabins and associated infrastructure at Lin Mill, Main Street, Avonbridge.
However the application, which is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers, was withdrawn on Friday, January 13.
Growing in popularity, glamping is a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping.