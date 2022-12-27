Glenn Richards’ proposal was received by local authority planners on Wedensday, November 16, to bring a mobile snack van – believed to be called the “Chubby Hubby” – to the A904 car park in Kinneil Road, Bo’ness.

According to plans attached to the application, the snack van will be 2.1 metres wide, 4.3 metres long and 2.62 metres high.

The planning information stated: “A lease from the landowner – Falkirk Council – has been granted for the intended site in lieu of planning application and street traders licence.”

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council

The details also stated and Environmental Health Conformity Certificate – a certificate of compliance which shows a mobile food trading unit complies with Food Hygiene Regulations – has been issued.