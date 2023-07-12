News you can trust since 1845
Update: Latest on plans lodged to re-open long gone Falkirk nightspot as a pub

Moves afoot to breathe new life into a former town centre nightclub which has been lying vacant for over 15 years have taken a step forward this week.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

Amber Taverns had lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council looking for permission to change the use of the former nightclub at 3 Princes Street, Falkirk, to a public house.

On Tuesday planning officers, working under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal to go ahead.

The premises was once home to Rosie O’Grady’s – known simply as Rosie's – which first opened its doors back in 1988, but closed for good 20 years later in 2008.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
On its website Amber Taverns states: “We are passionate about our public houses and the communities that they serve. We ensure that they are refurbished to a very high standard and offer a fantastic drinks selection and audio visual package including the full BT and Sky Sports portfolio.”

