Update: Latest on plans lodged to re-open long gone Falkirk nightspot as a pub

Amber Taverns had lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council looking for permission to change the use of the former nightclub at 3 Princes Street, Falkirk, to a public house.

On Tuesday planning officers, working under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises was once home to Rosie O’Grady’s – known simply as Rosie's – which first opened its doors back in 1988, but closed for good 20 years later in 2008.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)