Update: Grangemouth waste firm looking to install new gatehouse
A waste service firm had been looking for permission to alter its premises in Grangemouth and build a new gatehouse.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT
Biffa Waste Services Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, January 26 – which was validated on Thursday, February 2 – to make alterations to its buildings at 1 to 5 Abbotsinich Road, as well as install a new gatehouse, weighbridge, office and welfare accommodation.
The application was granted on Friday, March 17 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.