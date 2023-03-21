News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Update: Grangemouth waste firm looking to install new gatehouse

A waste service firm had been looking for permission to alter its premises in Grangemouth and build a new gatehouse.

By James Trimble
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT

Biffa Waste Services Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, January 26 – which was validated on Thursday, February 2 – to make alterations to its buildings at 1 to 5 Abbotsinich Road, as well as install a new gatehouse, weighbridge, office and welfare accommodation.

The application was granted on Friday, March 17 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
GrangemouthFalkirk Council