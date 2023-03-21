News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Update: Firm has designs on transforming Stenhousemuir flower shop into tattoo studio

Plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council looking to change the use of a former florists so it can be used by tattoo artists.

By James Trimble
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT

Funki Buddha Tattoo Ltd’s application, which was received by the council on January 18 and validated on Monday, February 6, sought to change the use of the former Irene’s Florist flower shop at 45 King Street, Stenhousemuir to allow it to become a tattoo studio.

Permission was granted by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, March 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
Falkirk CouncilKing Street