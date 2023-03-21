Update: Firm has designs on transforming Stenhousemuir flower shop into tattoo studio
Plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council looking to change the use of a former florists so it can be used by tattoo artists.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT
Funki Buddha Tattoo Ltd’s application, which was received by the council on January 18 and validated on Monday, February 6, sought to change the use of the former Irene’s Florist flower shop at 45 King Street, Stenhousemuir to allow it to become a tattoo studio.
Permission was granted by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, March 17.