Update: Falkirk Council decision on Whitecross holiday accommodation
An application had been lodged with council planners looking to build a premises which could be used by visitors and holidaymakers.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST
Nick Weir was seeking permission to construct an “outbuilding” for the purposes of short term holiday let on land at 1 The Sidings, Whitecross, near Linlithgow.
The proposal, which was received by Falkirk Council on Thursday, February 2 and validated on Monday, February 2, was given the go ahead on Tuesday, April 18,
by planning officers acting under delegated powers.