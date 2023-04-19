News you can trust since 1845
Update: Falkirk Council decision on Whitecross holiday accommodation

An application had been lodged with council planners looking to build a premises which could be used by visitors and holidaymakers.

By James Trimble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST

Nick Weir was seeking permission to construct an “outbuilding” for the purposes of short term holiday let on land at 1 The Sidings, Whitecross, near Linlithgow.

The proposal, which was received by Falkirk Council on Thursday, February 2 and validated on Monday, February 2, was given the go ahead on Tuesday, April 18,

by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
