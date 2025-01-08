Update: Customers hear news they were dreading about Denny campervan firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scores of disappointed customers now have confirmation over the status of a local campervan company and it came as no real surprise.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last few weeks Denny-based Campervanco, which sells eco-friendly campervans, has been anything but friendly or courteous to customers as many of them have not had been able to pick up the vehicles they purchased.

The firm, located in Winchester Avenue, appeared to have shut up shop, according to around 40 unhappy clients, who started their own Facebook group called “Complain against Campervan Co Scotland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an announcement has been made stating Campervanco has gone into administration – news the customers were dreading, but most of them were expecting.

CampervanCo's premises in Winchester Avenue, Denny appeared to be anything but open for business at the end of 2024 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

James Alexander Dewar and Alistair McAlinden were appointed Joint Provisional Liquidators of Campers Scotland Limited on December 24 last year.

Earlier that month a customer got in touch with The Falkirk Herald saying she had been going to travel up from Leeds to pick up the £27,000 newly converted campervan and was completely “ghosted” by the firm.

She added: “I’m one of a number of customers who were due to pick up brand new campervans in the past week from CampervanCo only to find the factory locked up, e-mails un-responded and phone calls not answered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have spent £27,000 on a newly converted campervan – money left to me by my mum who passed away two years ago. I was due to travel up from Leeds to pick it up, but having been ghosted by the company for over a week, I discovered they may have gone into administration.”

Established in 2006 as Campers Scotland Ltd, the firm started out as a hire company with five Mazda Bongos and, according to its website, grew into the “UK’s premier campervan manufacturer” with offices in London and headquarters in Denny.

Back in 2022 the firm revealed it had plans to double its manufacturing output, having moved into much-larger premises in Denny to accommodate this expansion.

The firm also declared it was going to launch one of the most innovative and sustainable campervans available anywhere in the world.

Customers looking for more information regarding the situation can e-mail [email protected] to contact the liquidators directly.