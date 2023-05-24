A “unique” marketing company based in the Falkirk area has been given a premises licence to hold events and training sessions.

TDC (The Drinks Cabinet) HQ, based in Winchester Avenue, Denny, already delivers training to other businesses in hospitality but these are usually done in their clients’ premises.

Falkirk Council’s licensing board agreed today (Wednesday) that the company could be the hosts in future, if this was required for events. These would include tastings and training sessions, working with a variety of businesses in the hospitality industry.

Premises for The Drinks Cabinet company in Denny

Members, who were given the chance to visit the site earlier in the month, heard that it was an unusual application as it is a “unique company”.

The Drinks Cabinet’s website describes the business as “a carefully considered mash-up of marketing strategists, on-trade specialists, graphic designers, photographers and copywriters – our common denominator is first-hand industry experience”.

Audrey Junner, from Hill Brown Licensing, told members that the application was actually about future-proofing the business. She said the firm, which has been in Denny for several years, had been badly hit by the Covid pandemic and was looking for ways to expand if they were to ever “find themselves in a situation like that” again.

The licence as granted includes off-sales although members were told that this would only apply in limited circumstances, such as training on new products that people would then be allowed to buy.

The board also agreed that children and young people can be on the premises but only if accompanied at all times by an appropriate adult. This might be for educational events but staff will also be able to bring their children if necessary for childcare reasons.

Members were assured that all staff “are well versed” in their responsibilities under licensing laws. They also heard that the building is covered by “substantial” CCTV cameras in and around the premises.

Convener Provost Robert Bissett said board members were happy with assurances that children would be with responsible adults at all times when on the premises.