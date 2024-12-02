Union's retired ranks highlight winter fuel fears with sit-in at Falkirk Library
The entirely peaceful protest, which took place on Saturday, was part of a day of action organised by union Unite across Britain.
This comes after the Scottish Government announced all pensioner households in Scotland who do not receive pension credit will receive a winter fuel payment of £100. However, they will not receive it until late 2025.
Branch secretary Ian Peattie said: “We are calling on the Scottish and UK Governments to fully reinstate the Winter Fuel Payment. The Scottish Government’s announcement was a step forwards and it only came thanks to determined campaigning by Unite and pensioners groups.
"Pensioners can’t wait until next winter. We need protection now. The cut to the Winter Fuel Payment means that millions of pensioners will struggle to put the heating on this winter.”
