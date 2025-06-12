Union's fury at 'devastating' relocation announcement by Camelon bus builder

Unite the union said it was “sick to its stomach” over news of Camelon coachbuilder Alexander Dennis was putting 400 jobs at risk as it looked to close its Falkirk operations and move to England.

The firm announced it is entering into a consultation on a new strategy for its UK manufacturing operations which will see it move to a single base in Scarborough.

This means its Scottish based manufacturing operations in Camelon and Larbert, which have already been reduced in recent years, would be discontinued and the sites closed.

Production lines would be suspended upon the completion of current contracts.

Unite officials reacted angrily to the Alexander Dennis announcement (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The statutory consultation places up to 400 roles at Alexander Dennis at potential risk of redundancy. This represents approximately 22 per cent of Alexander Dennis’ workforce.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The announcement by Alexander Dennis to close its operations at Falkirk and Larbert is devastating. It is the latest huge economic blow to hit local communities on the back of the Grangemouth oil refinery closing.

“Hundreds of highly-skilled jobs are being lost and government ministers are guilty of sitting idly by while people and communities are being ripped apart. They will not be forgiven for their inaction and silence.”

For every job in bus manufacturing, it is estimated that there is a multiplier of three to four jobs in the wider supply chain and support services. The closure announcement on this basis put up to 1,600 jobs at risk in the wider Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish secretary, said: “We are absolutely sick to our stomachs. Workers building the greener buses of the future now have their livelihoods at risk.

"This will rock the local area which is already reeling from the Grangemouth oil refinery closure. Scotland is on the brink of having zero green manufacturing capacity to speak of.

"How on earth will we be able to achieve any of our climate targets if we don’t retain the workers, knowledge and skills needed to deliver this future? Government ministers in Holyrood and Westminster are allowing our nation to be stripped bare of any meaningful industrial base.

“ Unite will be fighting day in and day out to do everything we can to reverse this senseless decision by Alexander Dennis.”

