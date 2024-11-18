Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unite the union believes its plan to convert the under threat Grangemouth refinery into a biofuels hub for Britain can safeguard hundreds of jobs.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the year PetroIneos confirmed it intends to close the refinery at Grangemouth at some point between April and June 2025 to allow it to transition into an import and export only facility.

The announcement places over 500 workers’ jobs in jeopardy.

Unite, the UK’s leading union, which represents the workforce at Grangemouth, believes the transition to SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) production at the site would not only save those jobs, but also be a huge net zero achievement for Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petroineos announced the Grangemouth refinery would be closing at some point between April and June in 2025 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Now Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has written to energy secretary Ed Miliband demanding action on Grangemouth.

In the letter she states: “A Labour government not putting together a serious plan for the future of the site and the thousands of jobs which depend on it, would be a huge dereliction of duty.

“How this government deals with the threatened closure at Grangemouth will be the key test of your commitment to a just transition for workers and communities, and to our future energy security.”

Unite has produced a detailed plan which demonstrates how Grangemouth can relatively easily be initially converted into a Sustainable Aviation Fuel facility, before further developing into a full bio-fuels outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite states its research has found converting an existing refinery is 30 to 70 per cent cheaper than building a new facility.

It has called upon Mr Miliband to agree to a three-part plan which would see an immediate pause to closure threats and an independent review into the state of the refinery with a detailed transition plan and the formation of a Grangemouth Transition Plan body.

Then there would be a rapid transition to a Hydro-processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) based SAF conversion in one to three years without job losses. This would be followed by a long-term transition to advanced SAF and other fuel technologies.

Unitee general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has established a clear pathway for the future of Grangemouth, which is totally in line with the government’s own support for sustainable fuels. To close Grangemouth now is madness.

“It is incumbent on the government to take decisive action."