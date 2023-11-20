Union say hundreds of Camelon coachbuilder workers set to down tools during fortnight of strike action
The union stated its members based at the Camelon coachbuilder firm were scheduled to strike Monday, Devember 4 to Sunday, December 17 over a recent pay offer of four per cent.
Unite, which represents 400 workers at the firm, said a strike ballot returned an 81.3 per cent yes vote on a 70 per cent turnout.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s skilled manufacturing members at ADL’s Camelon factory deserve a fair pay rise. The current pay offer of four
per cent represents a substantial real terms pay cut.
“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends its members jobs, pay and conditions. The workers at Alexander Dennis will receive the union’s
unswaying support.”
Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer added: “ADL continues to have a healthy order book with hundreds of new single and double decker buses being built in Camelon. ADL still has an opportunity to get back round the table with an improved pay offer before December’s two-week long strike.”
Canadian based New Flyer Industries (NFI) Group acquired ADL – which consists of the Camelon manufacturing site and the Larbert corporate headquarters – back in 2019.
Unite stated ADL is expanding its Larbert head office into a manufacturing site, which is scheduled to be formally opened in December to assemble the new Alexander Dennis Enviro400 buses.
ADL has yet to respond to The Falkirk Herald request for comment on the matter.