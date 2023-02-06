Under threat Larbert venue to host its first wedding fayre in five long years

Glenn Somerville, the owner of Stenhousemuir’s Taylor Made Kilts, is organising the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Dobbie Hall from 11am and 4pm on Sunday, March 5.

There are a number of reasons why he chose the hall to host the event – one being the size of the venue and another being the fact it is one of the 133 Falkirk Council-owned properties under threat in its current cost-cutting exercise.

Glenn said: “The Dobbie Hall is large enough to allow a large amount of suppliers to attend therefore potentially having a positive impact on many businesses in our local area.

Taylor Made Kilts owner Glenn Somerville is organising a wedding fayre in the Dobbie Hall

"The last time the Dobbie Hall accommodated a wedding fayre was a full five years ago and its time to return and allow amazingly local talented businesses and individuals to showcase what they have to offer.

“The Dobbie Hall is an institution within the Stenhousemuir area that gives a lot of people in the community a hub to spend time with friends and family. Supporting the hall with this event will hopefully show people – and the council – it is an extremely important part of the community and is able to attract new business and continue to recover from the pandemic and continue to grow.”

The fayre will be free entry and will feature 27 different suppliers – including some award-wining businesses – covering 21 sectors of the wedding industry.

Glenn said: “We will have an interactive 'show' during the event, with hairdressers and makeup artists doing hair and makeup, florists making bouquets, hydro therapy sessions, a magician carrying out magic tricks around the hall, pipers pipping at the entrance, favours and cake samples and music from a DJ over the entire event.

“There will also be a catwalk for kilts, mother of the bride, groom and bridal party on the main stage at 1pm, which everyone will be able to view from the amazing