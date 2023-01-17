UFC star Paddy fighting in B&M's corner as Falkirk area stores stock new energy drink

Paddy is an ambassador for the company Applied Nutrition, which has just released its latest product Body Fuel in 540 B&M stores throughout the UK – including Falkirk, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir branches.

B&M is the first nationwide UK retailer to stock the drink and bosses predict it will be a big hit with customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Marsters, from Applied Nutrition said: “We’ve been blown away by the demand for Body Fuel since it launched late last year with interest and sales both being beyond our expectations.

UFC cage fighter Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett promotes the new drink at a B&M store in Liverpool

"We’re delighted the product will now be available in B&M stores nationwide giving B&Ms customers the chance to get hold of what we think is the best hydration drink available.”