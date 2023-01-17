UFC star Paddy fighting in B&M's corner as Falkirk area stores stock new energy drink
Top UFC cage fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett has teamed up with B&M stores across the country to offer customers a chance to taste a new sports hydration drink.
Paddy is an ambassador for the company Applied Nutrition, which has just released its latest product Body Fuel in 540 B&M stores throughout the UK – including Falkirk, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir branches.
B&M is the first nationwide UK retailer to stock the drink and bosses predict it will be a big hit with customers.
Steve Marsters, from Applied Nutrition said: “We’ve been blown away by the demand for Body Fuel since it launched late last year with interest and sales both being beyond our expectations.
"We’re delighted the product will now be available in B&M stores nationwide giving B&Ms customers the chance to get hold of what we think is the best hydration drink available.”
B&M will be selling bottles of the sought-after hydration drink in both Orange and Lemon & Lime flavours.