A popular chippy has picked up two awards for its fish suppers and team work.

Bruno’s Fish and Chip Shop in Main Street, Stenhousemuir received the accolades at the recent Scottish Fish and Chips Awards held in Glasgow.

A delighted Ernesto Di Carlo, who now owns the business, revealed they had taken the trophy for the best fish supper in Central Scotland, as well as being named best chip shop team for the whole of Scotland.

He said: “I’m delighted by our success but not surprised at winning best team because I know that we have the best staff. You could enter two categories and there were lots I could have put us forward for but I knew that I had the best team.

The delighted Bruno's team with their awards. Second from the left, Ernesto Di Carlo, owner, and front row, Bruno Minchella, founder and original owner. Pic: Michael Gillen

"I employ 30 people and our staff are the engine of our business. You could have the best product but without the staff to serve it and deal with customers you are nothing.”

Bruno’s has recently opened it’s second shop in Main Street and offered suppers at 2002 prices for two days to mark the event. Ernesto and his team then gave a percentage of the takings from the new shop to Maggie’s Forth Valley.

He handed over a cheque for £1170.50 to the cancer caring centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

