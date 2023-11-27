Two top awards for Stenhousemuir chippy Bruno's
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bruno’s Fish and Chip Shop in Main Street, Stenhousemuir received the accolades at the recent Scottish Fish and Chips Awards held in Glasgow.
A delighted Ernesto Di Carlo, who now owns the business, revealed they had taken the trophy for the best fish supper in Central Scotland, as well as being named best chip shop team for the whole of Scotland.
He said: “I’m delighted by our success but not surprised at winning best team because I know that we have the best staff. You could enter two categories and there were lots I could have put us forward for but I knew that I had the best team.
"I employ 30 people and our staff are the engine of our business. You could have the best product but without the staff to serve it and deal with customers you are nothing.”
Bruno’s has recently opened it’s second shop in Main Street and offered suppers at 2002 prices for two days to mark the event. Ernesto and his team then gave a percentage of the takings from the new shop to Maggie’s Forth Valley.
He handed over a cheque for £1170.50 to the cancer caring centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Ernesto added: “We have had several customers with cancer and I lost my granddad to cancer so it is a cause close to everyone. If customers give your their support it is important that in return you support the community.”