Two industry awards for Falkirk-based construction firm and one of its apprentices

Kieran Findlay, Master Builder Awards judge and editor of Scottish Construction Now, presents Haldane Construction Services with the Building Company of the Year Award. (Pic: Tina Norris)

Haldane Construction Services Ltd. and 18 year-old Noah Archibald picked up the accolades at the Federation of Master Builders’ 2023 Scotland Master Builder Awards last week. The awards, held in Edinburgh on Friday, June 9, recognise excellence in Scotland’s small and medium-sized construction companies and are run by the FMB, the largest trade association in the UK construction sector.

Haldane Construction Services won the Building Company of the Year award for the second time, having also taken the prize in 2021, while Noah Archibald was named Apprentice of the Year.

The company’s founder and former managing director Andrew Haldane helped to build the firm over nearly two decades prior to his tragic death in the summer of 2020, just four weeks after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Coming at the same time as supply chain issues and pandemic safety guidelines were causing havoc across the industry, Andrew’s death was especially difficult for the company. In the years that followed, the team at Haldane rallied to preserve their founder’s legacy. Under new managing director Peter Archibald, they worked to fulfil their commitments to clients and bring through a new generation of builders to take the company forward.

Barry Dawson, CITB Senior Customer Engagement Manager, presents Noah Archibald of Haldane Construction Services with the Apprentice of the Year Award. (Pic: Tina Norris)

While the building industry faces a severe skills shortage, Haldane’s team has an average age of just 28 years old, and the company puts a special emphasis on training, developing and supporting its younger employees. These include Peter’s son Noah, Scotland’s new Apprentice of the Year. Since he started college at 17, Noah has often spent two weeks at a time boarding and studying at CITB Construction College in Renfrew, over 50 miles from his home.

Noah’s character and commitment to learning the trade helped him acquire a licence to operate excavators – passing his course in half the allotted time – and will see him complete his apprenticeship this month. On one occasion, Noah even went out to buy his own tools when his colleagues found themselves short of a bricklayer. Without any prior training, Noah’s bricklaying ensured a difficult project could be completed to the highest standard. According to Peter, everyone at the company and Noah’s college lecturer say “he has the maturity and skill levels of someone twice his age.”

“I can see already he will progress to become a leader and mentor within construction for future generations”, he added. The judges agreed, calling Noah “a credit to his team and all apprentices” and a builder “who will do great things for the construction industry in the future.” They added that Haldane “continue to impress with how they hold things together in challenging times.”

Peter Archibald, director of Haldane Construction, said: “What a night! I'm honestly totally overwhelmed by this. Super proud of all the team and a very special well done to Noah. What an achievement for us and him. We are so grateful to the team and our customers who have helped us achieve so much.”