Two Falkirk district businesses are Highly Recommended at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Two local businesses were Highly Recommended at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

Two Falkirk district businesses are celebrating success at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

Bruno’s in Stenhousemuir and the New Union Chippie in Camelon were both announced as runners up, receiving Highly Recommended certificates at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

The team at Bruno’s were Highly Recommended in the Best Chip Shop (Central) category, while the New Union Chippie were Highly Recommended in the Best Fish Supper (Central) category.

The Scottish Fish and Chip Awards, which are organised by Paramount Creative, look to recognise the best in the industry.

Warren Paul, Paramount’s CEO, said: “Each year we celebrate the very best in what has always been the classic takeaway – fish and chips.

"We bring together entrants from all over Scotland, showcasing those who strive for quality by using top ingredients and going the extra mile to provide the very best food to their customers.

“We evaluate fish and chip shops in tiny villages and bustling cities alike, sending judges to every single entrant, whether they’re just two minutes away from our office or hours away by ferry on a remote island.

"A win or even a highly recommended nod from us is a seal of approval you can trust – our winners’ success speaks for itself year after year. Try their food for yourself, and let us know what you think.”