Two Falkirk area venues named as finalists in awards for Scotland’s best hotels
The Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards will see hotels of all sizes and types honoured in a massive gala final in Glasgow on Thursday, May 15.
The awards recognise those who excel in the sector which brings so much money into the Scottish economy, in turn generating much needed income for other businesses.
Glenskirlie Castle Hotel in Banknock is on the shortlist for four categories at the awards – Best 4* Hotel (Central); Best Boutique Hotel; Best Hotel Bar and Best Independently Owned Hotel.
While Glenbervie in Larbert is in the running for Best Wedding Hotel.
Operated by Paramount Creative, the Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards are now in their eighth year.
Warren Paul, awards director said: “It’s more important now than ever to shout about the people and businesses who go above and beyond day after day to deliver the very best in what they do. The hotels, rentals, teams and individuals recognised in this finalists list are the absolute leaders in their field, offering amazing customer service in all forms.
“Money is tight everywhere with the cost of living crisis seemingly now just an ongoing way of life, so we all need to know we are going to get a really good experience when we spend our cash on a break from the daily grind. That’s what these awards are about, a seal of approval for the public that you’re going to get a certain standard from a hotel.”
The awards take in public endorsements, nominations and votes as well as mystery shopper style judging visits and face to face judges interviews for individual awards.
