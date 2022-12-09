R Brown and Son, in Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir, and Thomas Johnston Butchers, in Cow Wynd, Falkirk, are now in the running following the annual judging day, which was held held earlier this month when nearly 500 of the best pies on the market were delivered to Dunfermline by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers.

They were then put to the test by 60 pie professionals, who have now selected the “best of the best”.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be declared world champion along with all best in category winners at a prestigious awards lunch on January 24 next year at the Westerwood Hotel, in Cumbernauld, with TV presenter Carol Smillie handing out the awards.

Thomas Johnston Butchers is in the running for a major award

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out in producing Scotland’s iconic Scotch Pies, football pies, macaroni pies and many many more.

Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers Alasdair Smith said: “Announcing the shortlist is always a great moment as it’s the first time our entrants get an inkling their pies have been judged as amongst the best in the land.

