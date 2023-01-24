Two Denny businesses named best in Great Britain in national wedding awards

Denny-based Tommy Hamilton Photography and Invitations Plus by McGuire were named winners at the awards last week.

The awards, which are in their first year, are a celebration of the wedding professionals that operate across the UK, recognising those who have gone above and beyond and made a real difference in the industry with their excellent services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards had originally been planned to take place on December 8, however organisers postponed the event until Monday, January 16.

Tommy Hamilton, from Denny, won Wedding Photographer of the Year at the Great British Wedding Awards. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Tommy Hamilton Photography won the award for Wedding Photographer of the Year, while Invitations Plus by McGuire – run by Charlene McGuire – received the prize for Stationery Supplier of the Year.

Tommy said: “I’d just like to thank everyone for their support. I’ve absolutely loved my job these last few years and I’d like to thank every couple who put their trust in me and allowed me to photograph their wedding day. If it wasn’t for them putting their faith in me, I’d still be taking pictures of my dinner - or even worse, selfies!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the latest win, Charlene, who has been running her wedding stationery business for four years, said: “It feels absolutely amazing to win as it’s just me in my wee workshop in the garden. I didn’t think I had a chance. I just felt absolutely overwhelmed that all the hard work and stress is paying off and being recognised. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.”

After winning the Great British awards, Charlene and Tommy are now looking ahead to further awards ceremonies in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlene McGuire won Stationery Supplier of the Year at the Great British Wedding Awards for her business, Invitations Plus by McGuire. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Tommy is in the running for two categories at the Scottish Wedding Awards next month – Photography (Central) and Creative Photographer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invitations Plus by McGuire are up for the Stationery Supplier category at the awards, which Charlene won last year. She’s also shortlisted for the Best Wedding Stationery Supplier award at the Scottish Confetti Wedding Awards on January 30.