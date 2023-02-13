Turkey Syria Earthquake: Falkirk cafe to donate takings to help families left homeless

Erdal Ozer, who runs The Allotment Cafe in the town’s Howgate Shopping Centre, will donate all of Tuesday’s takings to help people who have lost their homes in the disaster.

The local cafe owner has family in Turkey and he’s looking to do what he can to help those in the country who have seen their lives shattered as a result of the earthquake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m trying to help one or two families who have lost their home and everything in the earthquake. I want to help pay their rent or accommodation costs for a whole year.

Thousands have been left homeless following last week's earthquake, which has also seen more than 30,000 killed. (Pic: Hassan Ayadi/AFP via Getty Images)

"We will give our daily takings from tomorrow to help, and I will top up the amount to be able to help families.

"I have helped lots of charities in Falkirk and Scotland in the past and this is my turn to do something for Turkey and people there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday, February 6 while many were still asleep in their beds. Since then, further tremors have been felt in the region.Thousands have been killed and many more injured with thousands of buildings having collapsed.

People have been left without shelter in winter conditions, and rescue teams have been searching through the rubble in the hope of finding survivors.

Erdal will be travelling to Turkey soon and plans to meet up with the families he will be helping while he’s there.

He said: “I’m hoping to help with at least a year’s rent and give them some money for things like clothes too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to think we’ll be able to help one or two families.”

The cafe owner has also expressed his gratitude to those who have been in touch with him in recent days and asked after his family.