Tryst Dental: Stenhousemuir dental practice changes hands in Clyde Munro Dental Group takeover

Tryst Dental in King Streel is a milestone 75th acquisition for Clyde Munro Dental Group, the largest exclusively Scottish group of its kind.

Principal dentist Lesley Donaldson said she took the “difficult” decision to hand over ownership of the practice – which has served the area since the early 1980s – for family reasons, as well as ensuring that she can continue to focus on the long-term on the clinical care of her 10,000 NHS and private patients.

The mum-of-one opted for the Glasgow-based group in the belief that it represents the best option for staff and patients.

Lesley Donaldson, Principal dentist at Tryst Dental in Stenhousemuir

She said: “It’s been a difficult decision to sell the practice as we’ve trained up a brilliant young team and I am proud and thankful to them for everything that we have achieved.

“This was a difficult decision and not in our plans until recently. Clyde Munro stood out as the obvious option for us to ensure that the practice retains its identity while being ambitious in continuing to strive for the best outcomes for patients.

“We were really impressed by their development programmes for associate dentists and dental nurses too. It suddenly opens up career opportunities for our incredible team who deserve the best.

Tryst Dental team- prinicipal dentist Lesley Donaldson, second right, with Lynsay Cranston, Grace Dorran and Niamh Hill

“It is good news for patients too. We’re looking to progress existing plans to create a fourth surgery and Clyde Munro will invest in the practice and our team so that they can provide the best possible patient experience.”

Tryst Dental has been at the heart of the community since it was founded by James Neil in the 1980s.

Lesley’s link with the practice goes back to when she first undertook work experience with James while only 15 years old at another practice he co-owned. Another period of work experience, this time at Tryst Dental, soon followed and that confirmed her love of dentistry and decision to study to become a dentist at the University of Glasgow.

She qualified in 2007, joining Tryst Dental to complete her vocational training year and she stayed with the practice as an associate thereafter. In 2013 she bought the practice from Colin Kidd, who had been in partnership with James for several years.

Kirsty Dace, chief development officer at Clyde Munro, said: “This is a prime example of an incredibly well-run practice that plays an important part within the local community.

“Credit to Lesley for the culture that she has instilled and the talent that she has nurtured. We understand that it has been a difficult time for her and she wants to do the best for staff and patients alike. We’re thrilled to have been chosen by Lesley as the future for her practice.

“The onus is now on us to ensure that we live up to her biggest hopes and do justice to the great reputation that Tryst Dental has developed.”

