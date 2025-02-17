Trossachs Hotel supports local activity providers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keen to try out some of the many outdoor activity offerings from local businesses nearby, the management at Karma Lake of Menteith have enjoyed their very own Trossachs Adventure Day!

General Manager, Adrian Willmers, together with award-winning Operations Manager, Joshua Ford and Karma Group Director of Wellness Jo Richards, partnered with Aberfoyle Cycles who provided them with E bikes to tour across The Trossachs. The trio then met up with Ross from 4x4 Adventure Scotland who took them on a fantastic 4x4 Land Rover Safari Trip around the area.

“Our thanks go to 4x4 Adventure Scotland and Aberfoyle Cycles for laying on a fantastic action packed day,” said Joshua, who explained that the team wanted to try out firsthand the type of leisure and outdoor activities that are available to visitors to this beautiful area.

“We offer bespoke outdoor packages to our guests when they come to stay, as many of them are looking for the quintessential Scottish adventure,” said Joshua, who has been with Karma Group for almost two years, having worked across Scotland and London before joining the international group.

Joshua, Adrian and Jo also tried their hand at local cycling

“It’s all part of our exclusive curated Karma Group experiences,” continued Joshua. “We go the extra mile to ensure our guests have a great time, whatever they want to do. Now we can say that we have tried out these experiences for ourselves. Plus, we have built on our relationship with Ross at 4x4 Adventures.”

“We really enjoyed the day, and wish to thank them for their efforts.”

“The scenery as we ascended the hills surrounding Bracklin Falls was incredible, and we are so lucky to have our resort in these incredible surroundings.”

Joshua finished by saying that he and the rest of the Karma Lake of Menteith team, were looking forward to a very busy Spring and summer season.

The stunning scenery of the area

“We are really spoiled in this part of the world, with its spectacular scenery, including the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, and, of course, our tranquil Lake of Menteith right on the doorstep. You can fish for trout, you can walk or cycle, you can explore Inchmahome Island, or, if you want to be less active, you can just sit by the fire with a fine malt, truly something for everyone!”

“As a global hotel and resort business, we are proud to be bringing guests from all over the world to Port of Menteith, and the Trossachs area!”

Further details https://karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-lake-of-menteith/