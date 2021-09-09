June Green

June Green stepped down as chief executive of Link Housing last week after dedicating her career to making a positive difference to people’s lives.

Stenhousemuir-based, June discovered her passion for housing in 1978 when she joined Falkirk Council as a temporary repairs clerk and moved up the ranks to become housing manager and then divisional manager responsible for over 10,000 properties in the Falkirk, Denny and Camelon areas.

A popular figure with her co-workers and tenants, June made positive relationships across housing and, in 2008, she joined Link where she held several senior roles before taking up post as chief executive in May 2016;.

In that role, she led a team which managed over 10,000 tenancies and improved lives for countless people and families across Scotland.

Jon Turner, chief executive, said: “During her long and experienced career, she has led by example and her wealth of knowledge has made a difference to countless lives across Scotland.

“Everyone at Link wishes June all the best for a long and happy retirement.”

Tribute was also paid by Ross Martin, Link Group convenor .

He said: “Housing with heart - for June, that phrase is not a lofty aspiration of a policy aim, or even a simple physical description of the houses we build, it is the action of doing so and of enabling people to move into them, to feel safe and secure in them, to live fulfilling and enjoyable lives from within them.

“Working with colleagues from across the Link Group June ensures we do everything we can to enhance that experience, and make it one of genuine and continuing quality – reflecting two of June’s own characteristics.”

As she signed off, June looked back on a career with just two employers.

“I count myself lucky to have worked in the sector, doing what I love, with the people, for the people,” she said.

“I will undoubtedly miss the job and all the people. I am looking forward to a creative retirement full of music, writing and family.”

