Traffic lights remain in place as Ineos continues major maintenance at Grangemouth site

Temporary traffic lights have been set up on a busy Grangemouth road in order to allow Ineos to continue its ongoing maintenance programme safely.

An Ineos spokesperson said: “We started a major maintenance programme at the Grangemouth site on August 16. As the number of contractors mobilised in support of our experienced teams increases, a set of temporary traffic lights on Wholeflats Road has been installed.

“These will be in operation every day at peak times – 5am to 8am and 5pm to 8pm – throughout the programme.”

