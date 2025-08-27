Traffic lights remain in place as Ineos continues major maintenance at Grangemouth site
Temporary traffic lights have been set up on a busy Grangemouth road in order to allow Ineos to continue its ongoing maintenance programme safely.
An Ineos spokesperson said: “We started a major maintenance programme at the Grangemouth site on August 16. As the number of contractors mobilised in support of our experienced teams increases, a set of temporary traffic lights on Wholeflats Road has been installed.
“These will be in operation every day at peak times – 5am to 8am and 5pm to 8pm – throughout the programme.”