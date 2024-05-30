Traders set for Falkirk Producers Market's June date
The market returns to the town’s High Street on Saturday from 10am to 4pm giving shoppers the chance to grab some delights.
The monthly market once again has both regular and new traders showcasing their products and it is hoped both locals and visitors alike will show their support once again.
The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, runs in the town centre on the first Saturday of each month from March to December.
Traders attending in June include Akingly Creative, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Funky Fudge, John’s Tasty Cakes, Moment in Frame, Bake It Easy, Arbroath Fisheries, The Plant Stall, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Well Now Health and Wellbeing, Sconie Naw, Bertos Brownies, Simply Organix, The Tiffin, Jaspy Enterprises, FK Paws, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, The Chocolate Lab, Bellissimo Vino, Nakey Bakey Co, LC Ceramics, The Damn Fine Cheese Company, The Wild Nettle Co and The Dough Cartel.
The Society of John De Graeme and William Wallace will also be there to promote events to commemorate the Battle of Falkirk 1298.
For more information search for Falkirk Producers Market on Facebook.
