Trade union calls for governments to do more to save jobs at Petroineos Grangemouth refinery

A trade union has said that the government announcement to invest in the retraining of workers at Grangemouth refinery is one of “smoke and mirrors”.

Unite has urged both UK and Scottish governments to prioritise saving the 400 jobs at risk when Petroineos closes the plant as planned by next summer – with many more jobs at risk for contractors and those associated with the refinery.

The union has already put forward a plan that would transform Grangemouth into a biofuels facility that ties into the government’s own targets.

However on Thursday, the UK and Scottish governments issues a joint statement saying they would be investing in skills and training to help the affected workers.

Forth Valley College meeting - Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Michael Shanks; UK Government's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Edward Miliband and Chris Hamilton, unite union Grangemouth refinery branch secretary. Pic: Michael Gillen

Forth Valley College is to begin contacting workers to start building a “skills and support package to meet their individual needs, mapping their current skills and qualifications to the future skills needed for local clean energy roles in the area and analysing where the gaps are”.

Except this wasn’t news to the workers or others in the area as details of the £4 million skills transition centre had already been revealed at a meeting of Falkirk Council seven days earlier.

Ministers from both governments met with workers at the college in Falkirk on Thursday.

UK Government Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We continue to stand with Grangemouth workers and we are putting money on the table to secure workers good onward employment.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Michael Shanks; UK Government's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Edward Miliband and Scottish Government's Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin. Pic: Michael Gillen

“By working in partnership with the Scottish Government, we’ve unlocked an unprecedented joint investment plan to support workers and secure Grangemouth’s future, and I will continue to spare no effort to drive this work forward.”

Gillian Martin, acting Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, said: “Our immediate priority remains to support the workers directly affected by the regrettable closure of the refinery. We will do everything we can to ensure they are supported to retrain and move into adjacent industries within the wider Grangemouth area.

“These workers are highly skilled and have an important contribution to make locally and nationally. Our investment will help to unlock valuable new opportunities for them and ensure that their skills and experience continue to benefit industry in the area and the wider community.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Grangemouth is on this government’s watch. The government should be focused on preserving the current jobs rather than making a smoke and mirrors announcement around training for jobs that don’t exist.

“If the UK and Scottish governments cannot get their act together to save 400 jobs at Grangemouth, workers in Scotland will have no faith that government can secure a just transition for thousands of other Scottish workers.

“Unite will not stand by and allow a jobless transition and the creation of yet another working class wasteland. Not to save Grangemouth is a dereliction of duty.

“The UK government is changing its fiscal rules, creating more money for investment. That extra investment must be used in Grangemouth. This is a strategic location vital to the success of the Scottish economy."

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: “Grangemouth has a vital role to play in the development of renewable energy and sustainable fuels. Those in government need to have the courage to ensure this goal is achieved.”