Top tapas team: Falkirk restaurant takes home title in Scottish Hospitality Awards 2024
The seventh year of the prestigious awards saw hundreds of entries from all over Scotland, including Christies Scottish Tapas, in Manor Street, which won the Best Restaurant Team title.
This is the second title Christies Scottish Tapas has earned itself in 2024 – a few months ago it was named Scottish Restaurant of the Year in the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.
A spokesperson for Christies said: “Congratulations to Karen, Paul and their crew. They’ve picked up another award at the Scottish Hospitality Awards. This time they were awarded Best Restaurant Team.
"It’s very well deserved and we couldn’t be more proud.”
A Scottish Hospitality Awards 2024 spokesperson added: “The people who have won these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry.”
