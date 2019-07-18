Top takeaways in Falkirk district up for awards

Eleven takeaways across the Falkirk district have been shortlisted in the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019.

Himani’s in Shieldhill is a finalist in the Curry Takeaway of the Year category while Land of Sea Fish and Chip Shop in Polmont is in the running for the best Fish and Chips Takeaway of the Year award.

Hot Kebabs and Noor Kebab House, both in Falkirk have been shortlisted for Kebab Takeaway of the Year and Leigh’s Sandwich Bar in Bo’ness is up for Sandwich Shop of the Year.

Pantry Deli and Bakery and Antonio’s Deli, also both in Falkirk are nominees for Best Deli of the Year while four dessert businesses are in the running for the Best Dessert Takeaway title; Brain Freeze and Eskers in Falkirk and Caledonian Cheesecake Company and Candied Ice Cream Parlour which are both in Grangemouth.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie event on Tuesday, July 30 at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

Irfan Younis CEO of Creative Oceanic which is hosting the awards said: “Takeaways have been around for a long time and are the very backbone of the local community and economy.

“The Awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.

“The competition is tough as there are some excellent professionals in the industry but each finalist has their own success story to tell. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and celebrate the winner with them.”