Time for action if an 'unjust' transition for Grangemouth is to be avoided, report warns

The Just Transition Commission has published its report 'A Just Transition for Grangemouth' (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The time for talking is over and it’s now time for action if a just transition for Grangemouth is to be achieved, according to those behind a new report published today.

The Just Transition Commission launched its ‘A Just Transition for Grangemouth’ report on Thursday, giving key messages on what needs to be done to ensure a fair transition for the workers and the wider community with the expected closure of the refinery in 2025.

The independent expert advisory group, which aims to advise the Scottish government on how to cut carbon emissions in a fair way, warned of a “lack of effective just transition planning to date”.

However they said that despite this, there was still time to ensure a just transition could take place with accelerated action and intensive work.

The Just Transition Commission met educators and apprentices at Forth Valley College. (Pic: Chris Watt Photography)

In November, refinery owner Petroineos announced it intended to cease operations at Grangemouth by 2025, creating an import facility for finished fuels and putting 400 jobs at risk.

In recent days, the UK’s new Labour Government has said it will work with the Scottish Government to ensure a sustainable future for Grangemouth.

The commission’s report said that “provided efforts in this area are adequately resourced and approached as an urgent priority of national importance from now on”, the two governments “can each still play a positive role in reshaping Grangemouth’s economy”.

It described a just transition plan for the site as being a “major opportunity to reset relations between industry, workers, community and the public sector so that the energy transition can bring major gains for Grangemouth”.

The Commission heard from local residents about their concerns and aspirations for the town's future at the town hall event. (Pic: Chris Watt Photography)

The commission – made up of members from business, industry, trade unions, environmental and community groups and academia – is urging the governments to not only support those whose current livelihoods are on the line, but also to deliver tangible results for young people and the local community as a whole through a serious and detailed long-term plan.

In order to achieve this, the report added that it “will require an accelerated schedule of intensive work via regular in-person meetings”, adding: “The likely closure of the refinery in 2025 and lack of effective just transition planning to date means the current path will deliver a disorderly and unjust transition.”

The new report says the retention of jobs and the local skills base on an intergenerational basis “must be the core strategic aim” of the just transition plan. The commission is calling for conditionalities on all public money deployed to support the green transition to ensure fair work and to lock in economic benefits for the surrounding community.

According to the commission the plan must “earn the trust of the workforce and local community” and a draft plan should be agreed through social dialogue “with workers and meaningful participation of the community and other stakeholders” by the end of September.

“Enforceable outcomes against which progress can be measured” would be required to help build that trust.

Professor Dave Reay, co-chair of the JTC, said: “A just transition for Grangemouth needs to retain jobs, but it also needs to go further and deeper if it is to deliver a truly sustainable future for the town.

"We now need to see real ambition and tangible actions that earn the trust of people in Grangemouth and everyone whose livelihood is tied to the site.”

Satwat Rehman, co-chair, added: “The move away from high carbon assets has been clearly foreseeable for some time given long-term trends. We expect UK and Scottish government to take an active role in anticipating these changes and shaping them in a socially positive way.

"It will only be truly just if the new industrial model in Grangemouth provides a future for local young people and brings meaningful benefits to the community.”

Unions representing workers at the plant want to see the refinery remain open longer to buy time for a new greener alternative to be established at the site.

The recent joint commitment made between the Scottish and UK governments to explore available options for the future of the site has been welcomed.

Richard Hardy, National Secretary for Scotland and Ireland at the trade union Prospect and a commissioner, said: “The delivery of a Just Transition for Grangemouth must be a priority for Government at both Holyrood and Westminster.

"It represents the first chance for politicians to show that building better outcomes for workers and their communities in the face of industrial change is achievable and not simply empty words.

"At a time of growing concern and unhappiness amongst working class voters with “business as usual”, a Just Transition at Grangemouth has never been more vital for Scotland.”

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland and a commissioner, added: “As our report makes clear, there’s still time to put Grangemouth on a path toward a just transition for workers and the local community, but only if we act quickly and only if every stakeholder begins pulling in the same direction.

“The recent announcement by UK and Scottish government ministers, to work collaboratively to secure a sustainable future for Grangemouth, is therefore a welcome step.

“Done well, a successful just transition plan at Grangemouth could be the template for the rest of the country, where we need to see similar plans developed for every high emitting facility.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said it will “leave no stone unturned” in securing a sustainable future for Grangemouth, and welcomed the Just Transition Commission report.

The spokesperson added: “We will shortly publish a draft Grangemouth Just Transition Plan, which will include a first-of-its-kind vision for the site, the long term net zero operations we would hope to see take place by 2045 and how both the Grangemouth workforce and surrounding community can benefit from the transition.”