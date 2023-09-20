Timber firm stumps up some cash to help dedicated volunteers keep Bo'ness blooming

Walker Timber's Lorna Shanks and Mark Sneddon join Lorna Weir of Bloomin Bo'ness to see how the firm's £1000 contribution will be put to use (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

Looking after all the seasonal planting and maintenance of flower beds and planters around the town centre, the Bloomin’ Bo’ness volunteers now do the job that was once carried out by Falkirk Council.

The team’s displays include whisky barrel planters, wheelbarrows, and hanging baskets, along with bird feeders and a bug hotel, which can be found at Provost Road Community Woodland Garden.

The sizeable donation from Walker Timber will be used to purchase much needed tools and equipment for the Bloomin’ Bo’ness team.

Lorna Shanks, of Walker Timber, said: “We’re thrilled to support the Bloomin’ Bo’ness team, who do such a wonderful job, creating striking and innovative floral displays in and around the town centre.

"We hope this donation will help Bloomin’ Bo’ness to expand their activity in the community and look forward to enjoying more of their work in the future.”

Bloomin’ Bo’ness chairperson Lorna Weir said: “We are very grateful for the donation from Walker Timber. Bloomin’ Bo’ness is a volunteer led organisation, and all our work to date has been supported by fundraising and donations from local people and businesses.

" We have recently started making some of our completed areas available for community sponsorship, which will hopefully help us generate further funds to support our activity going forward.”

Walker Timber has supported several local charities and community initiatives, including Bo’ness Community Accordion Band, Children’s Theatre Bo’ness, Bo’ness Car 4U and raised £10,032 for Strathcarron Hospice.