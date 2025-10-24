TIF 2000: Falkirk Council programme has created hundreds of jobs so far

Just over a decade ag oFalkirk Council became one of only a handful of Scottish councils approved to use Tax Incremental Finance (TIF).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative has now seen more than £36 million of new infrastructure delivered, 2100 jobs created and major transport improvements now visible across the area.

It has helped unlock 135,000 square metres of new business space, bringing new employers to the local area and generating around £3.6 million a year in additional business rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That income is being used to repay the borrowing costs of the investment, with projections showing there will be enough additional business rates to cover all borrowing for Phase 1 projects in full.

Work is progressing on the A9/A904 Improvement Project - the largest investment within the Council’s TIF programme. (Picture: Submitted)

Councillors will consider an update report on the TIF programme at a meeting of the Executive on Thursday, November 6.

The report notes progress made, outlines the strong financial position of the programme, and asks members to consider the approach to funding Phase 2 projects – in particular the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme.

It also provides an update on improvements to the A801 Avon Gorge route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-year investment plan designed to help increase development, the TIF programme works by allowing the council to borrow money to build infrastructure that supports commercial development, such as new roads, junctions and site improvements.

Those developments then generate additional business rates, which are used to repay the borrowing. This means the projects are delivering benefits to local residents at no cost. The TIF fund is separate from other Council budgets. It is ring-fenced and cannot be used for day-to-day services or other capital projects. No Council Tax is used to fund TIF.

Since 2013, the TIF programme has delivered major improvements along the A9 corridor including upgrades at M9 Junction 5 (Cadger’s Brae roundabout), M9 Junction 6 (Earlsgate roundabout) and Grandsable Road junction.

It has also delivered a new electric vehicle charging hub at Falkirk Stadium and work is now is well underway on the A9/A904 Improvement Project, the largest single investment within the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme includes a new Gateway roundabout, a link road connecting Alexander Avenue to the A9, dualling of sections of the A9 and A904 and upgraded cycle and footpaths to support active travel between Falkirk and Grangemouth.

The project is also unlocking major development opportunities at the Falkirk Gateway and Falkirk Stadium sites, supporting economic growth and investment in the area. It is due for completion in early 2027.

The next scheme, Icehouse Brae, is due to start in 2026 and will create a more direct link for freight vehicles between industrial sites and the strategic road network. This will ease congestion around Westfield and improve connections for businesses.

Malcolm Bennie, Falkirk Council’s director of place services, said: “This unique programme is unlocking development, creating jobs and improving the roads and active travel links our communities use every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And best of all it is at no expense to our local residents. It is now for councillors to decide if future income should be used to continue progress on the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme and Avon Gorge. “It is important to make the point that any future TIF contribution would only proceed where the financial business case supported it so there was no financial risk to the council.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers