Three Little Pigs up sticks: Popular takeaway leaving Falkirk town centre for pastures new

Owners of the extremely popular takeaway Three Little Pigs have announced it is moving away from its current location in the east end of Falkirk town centre.

Isobel, known as Izzy, Kerr called the news “Falkirk’s worst kept secret” as she posted the information online.

She stated: “We are moving to Larbert. We have the perfect two units that will be getting turned into one big bistro, takeaway and outside catering unit. We have given our notice in Falkirk and we’re hoping to be open at the end of the year.

"We can’t give an official opening date yet until all the planning and building applications have gone through.”

Izzy Kerr, director, and Kirstin Brown, manager, had been preparing to expand the ever popular Three Little Pigs takeaway but now the business is heading for pastures new (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

As for the reason behind the departure and move to Larbert, Izzy added: “Our little takeaway has exploded since we opened – we outgrew our shop about a month after we opened.

"Two years later and our dream is finally becoming a reality.”

Just this week – as the takeaway found out it was a Scottish finalist in the Best of British Burger competition – Izzy withdrew an application she lodged with Falkirk Council on February 19 to change the use of the premises at 9 Callendar Riggs, Falkirk from an office premises a to hot food takeaway.

The proposal had been part of the business’s expansion plans.

Earlier in the year Izzy told The Falkirk Herald the venue had become a victim of its own success and would need to expand if it was going to continue in its current location.

She said: “We’ve been trading for a year-and-a-half now and had to turn business away, stopping taking orders over the phone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because we just can’t physically do any more.

"We’ve now got the gym behind us and signed a lease for that. Now we’re looking to knock the wall through to create a massive kitchen and create an even bigger takeaway.

"If we hadn’t done that then we would have had to moved away from the address to find somewhere else at least twice the size and I didn’t really want to do that.”

