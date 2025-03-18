Three Little Pigs really bringing home the bacon in east end of Falkirk town centre

An extremely popular street food takeaway almost became a victim of its own success but now expansion plans point towards even bigger and better things ahead for Three Little Pigs.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When owner and founder Isobel, known to all as Izzy, Kerr took over the Callendar Riggs premises in June 2023 there was only ever going to be one name for the business when it opened its doors in October that year.

Izzy, 42, said: “Three Little Pigs is my signature dish everywhere I’ve worked as a chef – it’s basically three different ways to serve up pork. Like pork belly, pork cheek and pork shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s definitely a lot of pork on the menu – lots of bacon too.”

Izzy Kerr, director, and Kirstin Brown, manager, prepare to expand the ever popular Three Little Pigs takeaway (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

In order to cope with demand that menu, and the restaurant itself, will soon be expanding.

Izzy said: “We’ve been trading for a year-and-a-half now and had to turn business away, stopping taking orders over the phone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because we just can’t physically do any more.

"We’ve now got the gym behind us and signed a lease for that. Now we’re looking to knock the wall through to create a massive kitchen and create an even bigger takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we hadn’t done that then we would have had to moved away from the address to find somewhere else at least twice the size and I didn’t really want to do that.”

Due to the the takeaway being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, Izzy has been looking to get some of the expansion work done then, but she knows Three Little Pigs will have to shut down for a short time at some point to allow the major work to be done.

"It has to be done this year – I’m praying it will be done by the summer, but I don’t know if that’s possible.”

The expansion will not only allow the premises to serve more people, it will also allow them to expand their menu, with a pizza oven being created. Izzy and the crew are undergoing training from a Scottish pizza guru to prepare them for that addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A business partnership with Buon appetito, in Grahams Road, will also enable top Italian produce to be used in the new look takeaway.

And some form of Izzy’s signature Three Little Pigs dish could find its way onto the new menu too.

It’s ironic to think one of Izzy’s possible career paths could have seen her working as a dietician.

"Imagine that with the food I’m serving up now,” she laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Larbert High School pupil is well-travelled to say the least and has built up her culinary skills and experience in kitchens and venues stretching from Glasgow to France to Dundee and, of course, Falkirk.

She has now worked everywhere from the town’s Johnston’s Bar Bistro to the local institution that is Behind the Wall.

People may also have sampled her deep fried delicacies at the C’Side fish and chip shop in Sheildhill.

As has been the case for a lot of people, it was the COVID-19 pandemic which proved to be the turning point for Izzy as she looked at ways of making money post Lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we worked at the C’Side in Shieldhill, people always loved the street food so I thought about opening a takeaway doing that and desserts. I was actually a bit nervous about opening a business at Callendar Riggs because you don’t get a lot of footfall in that area.”

Izzy need not have worried as word of mouth started to spread about the tasty treats she and the team were creating and soon there were customers coming from far and near.

"We’ve got regular customers who come from as far away as Fort William and Aberdeen and one who comes from Edinburgh every single week.”

A visit from Danny Malin and subsequent review on his Rate My Takeaway YouTube channel was a major boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said we were the best takeaway he visited in Scotland,” said Izzy. “Literally overnight our turnover went up by well over a third. I’ve since been told by people that Three Little Pigs had brought the east end of Falkirk back to life.”

Helping make Three Little Pigs such a success is a team of dedicated staff members, including Izzy’s “right hand woman”, manager Kirstin Brown, who worked at Behind the Wall.

"I would be lost without her,” said Izzy

She would also be lost without business partner and life partner Martin Smith, who has a CV and experience to match Izzy’s, having worked in the kitchens of prestigious Hotels like the Hilton.

Martin not only helps Izzy with the outside catering company they also operate, but he prepares all the food fresh every day for the Three Little Pigs team to cook up for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"None of it would have been possible without the amazing team here,” said Izzy. “We all just bounce off each other, we’re just so close and there’s no way I could have done this without them.”

There is some disappointment the powers that be do not do more to tidy up the former bus station, which now also boasts its own live music venue and beerhall in the Rock Bottom.

"We’ll fix up the alleyway leading to the station ourselves,” said Izzy. “When we’re doing the expansion work we’ll put nice lighting in and make it look great.”

A possible team up with high flying Falkirk FC could also be on the cards, with Izzy and the team providing a slap up buffet at an event for club representatives next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We really want to be around for the long haul and maybe even open another venue, where people could sit in. This is not just any business, this is my baby. I absolutely love it – I’m so passionate about what I do.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.