Three Little Pigs' new digs: Plans lodged to preopare popular Falkirk takeaway's new Larbert location
Three Little Pigs Catering Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 26, which was validated on July 17, to change the use of Unit 4 and Unit 5, Curragh Way, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert to create a hot food takeaway and install a ventilation unit.
Earlier this month Three Little Pigs announced it was moving away from its current location in the east end of Falkirk town centre.
Owner Isobel, known as Izzy, Kerr called the news “Falkirk’s worst kept secret” as she posted the information online.
She stated: “We are moving to Larbert. We have the perfect two units that will be getting turned into one big bistro, takeaway and outside catering unit. We have given our notice in Falkirk and we’re hoping to be open at the end of the year.
"We can’t give an official opening date yet until all the planning and building applications have gone through.”
As for the reason behind the departure and move to Larbert, Izzy added: “Our little takeaway has exploded since we opened – we outgrew our shop about a month after we opened.
"Two years later and our dream is finally becoming a reality.”
In July Izzy withdrew an application she lodged with Falkirk Council on February 19 to change the use of the premises at 9 Callendar Riggs, Falkirk from an office premises a to hot food takeaway.
The proposal had been part of the business’s expansion plans.
Earlier in the year Izzy told The Falkirk Herald the venue had become a victim of its own success and would need to expand if it was going to continue in its current location.
She said: “We’ve now got the gym behind us and signed a lease for that. Now we’re looking to knock the wall through to create a massive kitchen and create an even bigger takeaway.
"If we hadn’t done that then we would have had to moved away from the address to find somewhere else at least twice the size.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.