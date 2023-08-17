Three Falkirk district eateries shortlisted in the Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) 2023
They are among more than 70 of the nation’s leading Asian restaurants and takeaways in the running for the awards, which are the only accolades open to the full spectrum of Asia’s rich and diverse cuisines. The local businesses hoping to bring home an award from the ceremony in Edinburgh on September 18 are the Sanam Tandoori, Masala Ram’s and the Indian Cottage in Bonnybridge.
The awards, which are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) with Just Eat as its headline sponsor, have become the highlight in Scotland’s Asian restaurant industry calendar with recognition for innovation, vision and exceptional food.
Yawar Khan, ACF chairman, said: “We are seeing some remarkable creativity by pioneering restaurateurs and chefs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences, showcasing Scotland’s world-leading produce, especially its seafood, game, neeps and tatties.”
Over 10,000 of Scotland’s spice lovers voted online for their favourite venues, by region, for the shortlist to be created. These establishments will be visited by a panel of judges from the ACF to determine the winners for both national and regional award categories.