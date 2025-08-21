Three Falkirk area businesses on shortlist at the Nation's Hair and Beauty Awards 2025

Three Falkirk area businesses are hoping for success at the Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

The awards, which are in their fifth year, celebrate the excellence in the UK’s hair and beauty industry and the talented professionals that work with in it.

This year, three local businesses have made the shortlist and are hoping to bring home an award from a special event next month.

The team at LP Hairdressing in Grangemouth’s La Porte Precinct are up for two prizes at the awards – Hair Salon of the Year (Scotland) and Hairdressers of the Year.

In a post on social media, Lauren Pow, owner of LP Hairdressing, said: “I can’t thank all my wonderful clients, old and new, enough for your constant support – it truly means the world!”

Also hoping to bring home the Hair Salon of the Year (Scotland) award are Hair @ 106 in Stirling Street, Denny.

Belle’s Barbers in Bonnybridge are finalists in the Barbers of the Year category.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, organised by Oceanic Awards, said: “The awards will shine the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation for the beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve. We’d like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The awards ceremony will take place in Sutton Coldfield on Sunday, September 28.