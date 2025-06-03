This is not a drill: Falkirk tool supplier gearing up for summer trade roadshow
Taking place on Monday, June 9, the store in Middlefield Industrial Estate, Etna Road, will have goods on display from big names, including DeWalt, Bosch, Tourpet, CT1, Forgefix, Lucecco and more.
The roadshow aims to help tradespeople across the UK learn more about new and upcoming products within the market, receive live demonstrations, trial the products themselves, and obtain top tips and advice from supplier experts who will be on hand to answer any questions attendees may have.
Fix Radio will help host the roadshow, who will give away free Greggs breakfasts, as well as run a series of giveaways, competitions and games for tradespeople to try out.
Customers who attend during the day will also be able to benefit from a 10 per cent in-store discount when making any purchase of £75 or over.
Throughout the roadshow attendees will also have the chance to enter a prize draw with the chance to win a tool hamper worth over £200.
Geoff Cook, trade business partner at Toolstation, said: “With an already busy schedule in place, it can be challenging for our customers to stay up to date on the latest developments and trends in the industry.
"By gathering leading trade brands in one place and bringing their expertise across the country, we hope to provide our customers with new information, top tips and advice required to get the job done right this spring and summer.
"We look forward to welcoming local trade communities into our stores throughout this period, including those at Falkirk.”
