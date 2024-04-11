Things are looking up in Grangemouth town centre as old block comes down

Grangemouth town centre's regeneration is taking its next significant step forward as contractors start work on the part demolition of La Porte Precinct and the “Kerse Road Block”
By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:23 BST
Bill Palombo, from CAB, and Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn join project team members Scott Hendry, Jacquie McArthur, Craig Sharp and William Marshall to mark the next phase of the much anticipated regeneration of Grangermouth town centre (Picture: Submitted)Bill Palombo, from CAB, and Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn join project team members Scott Hendry, Jacquie McArthur, Craig Sharp and William Marshall to mark the next phase of the much anticipated regeneration of Grangermouth town centre (Picture: Submitted)
Over next few months contractors will level the site removing this long-standing building in Kerse Road – the former home of Grangemouth Citizens Advice Bureau, which used a space within the building before moving to a vacant premises in York Arcade, further into the middle of the town centre.

Studio IX tattoo studio also relocated to a much larger premises – the long vacant former Chinese restaurant above York Arcade.

Award-winning La Gondola Fish and Chip Shop was the last business to join the mass exodus and is now firmly established further down La Porte Precinct in the former Portonian Tea Rooms.

Funding for the £700,000 regeneration project is being provided by the Scottish Governments Town Centre Capital Fund, which aims to improve amenities, help regenerate town centres and boost their sustainability and success in the face of changing and evolving retail patterns.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The regeneration project in Grangemouth aims to respond to the high vacancy rates in the town centre and working with local businesses, come up with a reinvigorated offer to encourage higher footfall and investment.

“This, along with other future works will certainly assist with the ongoing transformation of the wider Grangemouth area that is being progressed through various infrastructure projects.

"These include The Falkirk Growth Deal Greener Grangemouth Programme, which will unlock significant funding to deliver transformational economic, inclusive, and clean growth, making the area a smarter, greener, resilient, and more inclusive place."

