The seven Falkirk area businesses shortlisted for the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards
The awards, which are now in their 13th year, recognise and celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry.
Members of the public have voted for their favourite businesses, securing them a place as a finalist, but the final decision on who will take home the prizes rests on a judging panel.
Four of the seven local businesses who have reached the finals this year are in the running for two awards.
Behind the Wall in Melville Street is on the shortlist for Best Events Venue and Best Casual Dining, while Central Perk on Grahams Road is up for Best Casual Dining and Best Team.
Icons Sports Bar and Grill in Wooer Street is a finalist in the Best Music Venue and Best Sports Bar categories.
Its sister venue, High Spirits on Vicar Street is in the running for Best Independent Bar in the Central Belt and Best Speciality Spirit Bar.
There are two local outlets among the finalists for the Best Takeaway award this year – Streats Kitchen and Three Little Pigs.
Ciro’s at Glenbervie is also in the running for an award in the Best Restaurant category.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow in May 1, 2025.
