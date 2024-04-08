Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magdalena Rzyp is a finalist in The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards for her The Nails Lab by Magda business.

She is shortlisted in the Best Gel Nails category, as well as the Best Home Salon.

A delighted Magdalena said it was always her dream to work for herself but never imagined that using her wedding fund to launch a business would quickly see her in the country’s top 50 nail technicians.

Magdalena Rzyp is a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best Gel Nails and Best Home Salon category.

Originally from Poland, she now lives in Bainsford and transformed her guest bedroom into a home salon where she loves to meet her clients and share all their news.

She said: “I believe my ladies don’t come back to me only for the nails, its always for the chat as well. My motto is ‘what happens in nail salon stays in nail salon’ and I believe that getting your nails done makes your day better.”

Initially only working around her full-time job, Magdalena found herself booked up for months in advance and in January last year made the decision to quit and become a full-time nail technician – and she’s never looked back.

She added that although many people had inspired her to run her own business, it was the need to “work on my own with my rules” that spurred her on most.

Magdalena Rzyp with a client in her in home nail salon. Pic: Contributed

But she’s not content to only keep running her salon at home but wants to open a nail academy in the Falkirk area to pass on her knowledge and skills.

Magdalena said: “I believe there are many more improvements that are to be made in nail industry and some subjects that people don’t talk enough about – possibly one of them is client’s health.”

The grand final of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards will take place in Birmingham on June 1.