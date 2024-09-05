The Falkirk district businesses shortlisted for the Scottish Asian Food and Curry Awards 2024
Businesses from across the district are among those from all over Scotland to have been shortlisted for the annual awards ceremony.
The awards recognise the exceptional talents and innovative creations that have shaped the Asian food scene across Scotland.
Those local businesses in the running this year include Bo’ness Spice which is hoping to be named Curry Kings of Scotland (South East) at the awards.
Masala Rams in Bainsford has been shortlisted for Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central), while The Cotton House in Bonnybridge could win in the Chinese Restaurant of the Year category.
Erawan in East Bridge Street, Falkirk is up for Thai Restaurant of the Year; Camelon’s Yang Sing Chinese Buffet is in the Buffet Restaurant of the Year category and Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road is a finalist for the Outstanding Asian Restaurant of the Year.
A spokesperson for awards, which are now in their fifth year, said: “We are immensely proud of the finalists who have made it to this stage. Their dedication to preserving traditional recipes while introducing innovative approaches to Asian cooking is truly commendable.
“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 25.
