The Bridge Inn officially opens its doors on Wednesday

The landmark pub is due to re-open this week.

While some lucky guests enjoyed a preview sitting over the weekend, The Bridge Inn will officially open its doors on Wednesday, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The launch follows a successful refurbishment of the local landmark that paid careful attention to maintain the character of the historic building, whilst introducing contemporary features including the new and improved beer garden.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in stylish surroundings, as well as offering a casual and relaxed pub and beer garden.

The Bridge Inn, Linlithgow.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said: “We’re proud to be investing in Linlithgow, it is a fantastic town and we cannot wait to open our doors.

“The Bridge Inn has been a unique and exciting project to work on. We hope to have delivered a venue that locals can enjoy and be proud of for many years to come.

“The team are incredibly excited to get started and officially open the doors on Wednesday.”

The Bridge Inn will be open on Wednesday through to Sunday. For full opening hours visit here https://www.thebridgeinn-linlithgow.co.uk/