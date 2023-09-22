Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But customers of The Bridal Boutique of Falkirk will be able to visit its new premises from October 6.

Owner Elaine Purvis said she would be sad to leave Falkirk having worked in the store since 2016 and taking over ownership four years later.

But she said that high rates on the premises at the corner of Lower Newmarket Street and Glebe Street were the reason for moving.

Bridal Boutique of Falkirk is on the move. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said: “I’ve loved every minute of working in Falkirk and I’m very sorry to be going. But the rates are so high here and it’s also been so quiet over the last few months with all the work going on around Newmarket Street that the decision had to be taken.”

Elaine has a life-time of experience working in the wedding industry, starting off with Berketex Brides and moving to Falkirk over seven years ago to manage the shop when it was run by Frox of Falkirk. She later took over ownership just as lockdown began in 2020.

Her new premises will be in the Stirling Arcade which links King Street with Murray Place.

Elaine added: “I’ve contacted all my brides and it’s not that far for people to travel. Many of my brides comes from all over anyway so I’m confident the move will work.

"I hate to leave Falkirk but it's the right thing to do. However, the name will still be The Bridal Boutique and people will be able to find us in the Arcade.”