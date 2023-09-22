News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

The Bridal Boutique: Wedding shop on the move from Falkirk town centre

A popular town centre bridal shop is closing its doors next week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But customers of The Bridal Boutique of Falkirk will be able to visit its new premises from October 6.

Owner Elaine Purvis said she would be sad to leave Falkirk having worked in the store since 2016 and taking over ownership four years later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But she said that high rates on the premises at the corner of Lower Newmarket Street and Glebe Street were the reason for moving.

Bridal Boutique of Falkirk is on the move. Pic: Michael GillenBridal Boutique of Falkirk is on the move. Pic: Michael Gillen
Bridal Boutique of Falkirk is on the move. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular

She said: “I’ve loved every minute of working in Falkirk and I’m very sorry to be going. But the rates are so high here and it’s also been so quiet over the last few months with all the work going on around Newmarket Street that the decision had to be taken.”

Elaine has a life-time of experience working in the wedding industry, starting off with Berketex Brides and moving to Falkirk over seven years ago to manage the shop when it was run by Frox of Falkirk. She later took over ownership just as lockdown began in 2020.

Her new premises will be in the Stirling Arcade which links King Street with Murray Place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elaine added: “I’ve contacted all my brides and it’s not that far for people to travel. Many of my brides comes from all over anyway so I’m confident the move will work.

"I hate to leave Falkirk but it's the right thing to do. However, the name will still be The Bridal Boutique and people will be able to find us in the Arcade.”

Her Falkirk shop will close for the last time on Saturday, September 30.

Related topics:Falkirk