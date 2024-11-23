The 25 Falkirk district businesses on the shortlist for the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025

A number of businesses from across the district have been shortlisted for the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025.

A number of Falkirk district businesses have been shortlisted at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.

And on the recently announced shortlist, several local businesses can be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlist has been created after members of the public voted for their favourite businesses and suppliers and will judges will now make the final decision ahead of the awards ceremony early next year.

Four local DJs have made the shortlist in the Best Evening Entertainment (DJ) category – Gemini Music from Grangemouth; Ian Hutchison from Larbert; JF Entertainment and Events, Falkirk and Wedding DJ Scotland from Falkirk.

JF Entertainment and Events are also in the running for the Best Evening Entertainment (Live Band) award.

Local celebrants Craig Flowers and Duncan Fleming are both among the finalists for the Best Wedding Officiant category, while Irene’s Florist in Larbert is up for Best Wedding Florist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to Best Wedding Make Up Artist, there are two local finalists – Drop Dead Gorgeous in Redding and Rachel Wilcox in Falkirk.

Hair by Kerrie in Denny is up for two awards this year, with nominations in the Best Wedding Hairdresser and Best Salon categories.

Other local businesses in the running for the Best Salon are D’lux Hair and Beauty and Hair by Clair, both in Bonnybridge.

KD Hair is also a finalist in the Best Wedding Hairdresser category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Cameron Bridal and Pamela Jayne’s Bridal are both on the shortlist for the Best Wedding Dress Retailer award, while CT Boujee Events is up for Best Venue Decor Supplier.

There’s a place on the shortlist for Elite Central Travel in the Best Wedding Transport category.

Local photographers Tommy Hamilton (Denny), Kelly McNie (Falkirk) and Picture This by Caitlin (Falkirk) are all finalists for Best Wedding Photography.

Among the finalists in the running for Best Occasion Wear Retailer are Olivia Cameron Bridal and Frox of Falkirk, while Taylor Made Kilts in Stenhousemuir are in the running for Best Men’s Outfitter this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Best Wedding Stationer and Favours category there is Invitations plus by McGuire, based in Denny and Joy Wedding Stationery.

Diamonds Mobile Bar Events are shortlisted for the Best Specialist Services award.

The winners of the Confetti Wedding Awards will be announced at a ceremony on January 27, 2025.